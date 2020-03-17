361 Capital LLC Sells 37,850 Shares of Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC)

361 Capital LLC lowered its position in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,850 shares during the quarter. 361 Capital LLC’s holdings in Evertec were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Evertec by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Evertec by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Evertec by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evertec by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 147,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its stake in shares of Evertec by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 22,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EVTC traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,495. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.76 and a 200-day moving average of $32.34. Evertec Inc has a 12 month low of $22.24 and a 12 month high of $37.38.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $127.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.69 million. Evertec had a return on equity of 54.99% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Evertec Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

EVTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Evertec Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

