361 Capital LLC Sells 70,586 Shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS)

361 Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 52.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 70,586 shares during the quarter. 361 Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Coherus Biosciences worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,486,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,774,000 after acquiring an additional 702,638 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Coherus Biosciences by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after buying an additional 285,108 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Coherus Biosciences by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 534,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after buying an additional 63,812 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coherus Biosciences by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 443,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after buying an additional 206,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Coherus Biosciences by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 337,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after buying an additional 165,802 shares during the last quarter.

Get Coherus Biosciences alerts:

In other Coherus Biosciences news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $125,412.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $195,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,477 shares of company stock valued at $391,853 in the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coherus Biosciences stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.36. The company had a trading volume of 18,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.19. The firm has a market cap of $895.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 2.57. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $23.91.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). Coherus Biosciences had a return on equity of 302.63% and a net margin of 25.23%. The business had revenue of $123.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Coherus Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Coherus Biosciences from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Coherus Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.