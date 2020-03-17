361 Capital LLC Sells 73,766 Shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ)

361 Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 73,766 shares during the quarter. 361 Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Hertz Global worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HTZ. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 13,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hertz Global by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Hertz Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Hertz Global by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hertz Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 1,285,121 shares of Hertz Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $10,011,092.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 6,387,918 shares of Hertz Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,651,546.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HTZ traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,838,252. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.80. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $20.85.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Hertz Global had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hertz Global from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hertz Global from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Hertz Global in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hertz Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Hertz Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

