361 Capital LLC Takes $1.16 Million Position in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

361 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Polaris Industries by 174.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 725,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,795,000 after buying an additional 461,218 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 1,391.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 182,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,566,000 after buying an additional 170,305 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 884,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,935,000 after buying an additional 168,976 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 974.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 173,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,262,000 after buying an additional 157,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

PII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Polaris Industries from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush cut Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.23.

In related news, Director Annette K. Clayton sold 38,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $3,646,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PII traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.14. 111,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.36. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.36 and a 52 week high of $104.37.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. This is an increase from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is presently 39.24%.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

