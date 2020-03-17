361 Capital LLC Takes $1.18 Million Position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

361 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000. 361 Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of H&E Equipment Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,466,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 629,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,046,000 after buying an additional 261,025 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 1,819.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after buying an additional 164,494 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,118,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,512,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. H&E Equipment Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEES traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.22. 4,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,066. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.97 million, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $348.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.42 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 34.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

H&E Equipment Services Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

