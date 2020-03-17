361 Capital LLC Takes $1.19 Million Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

361 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000. 361 Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of PriceSmart as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PSMT. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in PriceSmart by 256.6% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.70.

PSMT traded up $2.94 on Tuesday, reaching $45.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,936. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.76 and a 200-day moving average of $66.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. PriceSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $41.15 and a one year high of $79.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $811.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $648,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,500 over the last three months. 26.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.