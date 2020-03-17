361 Capital LLC Takes $1.23 Million Position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

361 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 73,979 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000. 361 Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Northwest Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,405,868 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $56,640,000 after acquiring an additional 790,649 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,277,586 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $54,506,000 after buying an additional 162,917 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,010,241 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,430,000 after buying an additional 280,408 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,183,249 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,678,000 after buying an additional 10,070 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 774,371 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,878,000 after buying an additional 61,566 shares during the period. 72.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NWBI. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James started coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $158,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $147,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,869.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.79. 11,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.10.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $117.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.89 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

