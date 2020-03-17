361 Capital LLC Takes Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

361 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. GQ Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CVR Energy by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in CVR Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CVR Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in CVR Energy by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded CVR Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CVR Energy from $40.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CVR Energy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. CVR Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of CVR Energy stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.47. 14,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,475. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $55.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day moving average of $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. CVR Energy had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

