361 Capital LLC Takes Position in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

361 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut EPAM Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $219.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.10.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,565. EPAM Systems Inc has a one year low of $157.16 and a one year high of $248.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $632.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems Inc will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

