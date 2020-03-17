361 Capital LLC Takes Position in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN)

361 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000. 361 Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Knowles as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KN. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Knowles by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Knowles by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 58,860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Knowles by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Knowles by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 106,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Knowles by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on KN shares. Piper Sandler raised Knowles from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised Knowles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Knowles from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Knowles from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Knowles presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of NYSE:KN traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.90. 13,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,227. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average of $20.15. Knowles Corp has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $233.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.65 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Knowles Corp will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Didier Hirsch purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $48,330.00. Also, Director Ronald Steven Jankov bought 5,900 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $102,365.00. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

