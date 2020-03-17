361 Capital LLC Takes Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

361 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 54,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000. 361 Capital LLC owned 0.05% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 583,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,980,000 after purchasing an additional 195,749 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 18,925 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 10,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PMT stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.27. The company had a trading volume of 804,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,442. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.75. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.79.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $155.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.35 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 46.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Compass Point assumed coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.92.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

