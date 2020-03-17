361 Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK)

361 Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 26,015 shares during the period. 361 Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Anika Therapeutics worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 860,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,617,000 after purchasing an additional 110,062 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 585,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,339,000 after acquiring an additional 102,207 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 379.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,536,000 after acquiring an additional 151,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 190,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIK traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.72. 3,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,525. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 14.40 and a quick ratio of 13.04. Anika Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $26.55 and a 12-month high of $75.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.06.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $29.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $115,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,105.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANIK. TheStreet cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.