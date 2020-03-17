37,221 Shares in Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of Shake Shack as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Shake Shack by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 831,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,519,000 after purchasing an additional 12,162 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Shake Shack by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,797,000 after acquiring an additional 20,676 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Shake Shack by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Shake Shack by 615.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 164,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,092,000 after acquiring an additional 141,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Shake Shack by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,911 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SHAK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Shake Shack from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Shake Shack from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.86.

NYSE SHAK opened at $32.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 52.44, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Shake Shack Inc has a 12 month low of $30.97 and a 12 month high of $105.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.13 and a 200-day moving average of $73.43.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $151.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.05 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $20,366,019.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

