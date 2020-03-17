37,232 Shares in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Bought by 361 Capital LLC

361 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 37,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 49.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on KR. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Kroger from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kroger from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Kroger from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.74.

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $250,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 152,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,797,006.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $73,944.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,305 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,394.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,900 shares of company stock valued at $426,412 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

KR stock traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.80. The company had a trading volume of 472,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,479,205. Kroger Co has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $33.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.20.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $28.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.