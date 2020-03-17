38,420 Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

TFC stock opened at $27.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.57. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

