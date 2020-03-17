39,031 Shares in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) Acquired by 361 Capital LLC

361 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 39,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000. 361 Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Sonic Automotive at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,323,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,028,000 after acquiring an additional 465,566 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,019,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,705,000 after acquiring an additional 55,650 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 423,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,123,000 after acquiring an additional 57,636 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,775,000 after acquiring an additional 118,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 15,769 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Benchmark began coverage on Sonic Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE:SAH traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.23. Sonic Automotive Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $35.41.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive Inc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

