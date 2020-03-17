3DCoin Hits Market Cap of $1.19 Million (3DC)

3DCoin (CURRENCY:3DC) traded 988.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One 3DCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000320 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. In the last week, 3DCoin has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. 3DCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and $1,101.00 worth of 3DCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Wallet Plus X (WPX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000119 BTC.

CoinHe Token (CHT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002040 BTC.

3DCoin Coin Profile

3DCoin (CRYPTO:3DC) is a coin. 3DCoin’s total supply is 76,477,814 coins and its circulating supply is 70,188,120 coins. The official message board for 3DCoin is medium.com/@Districts_io. The official website for 3DCoin is www.3dcoin.io. 3DCoin’s official Twitter account is @

. The Reddit community for 3DCoin is /r/3dcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

3DCoin Coin Trading

3DCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 3DCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 3DCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 3DCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

