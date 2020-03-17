3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in 3M were worth $11,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 11,662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 17,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,939,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in 3M by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 16,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $608,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,902,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,696,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.07. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $128.01 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.78.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.62%.

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.33.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

