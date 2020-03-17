442,061 Shares in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) Bought by York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC

York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 442,061 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,049,000. InterXion accounts for about 2.1% of York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.58% of InterXion at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of InterXion by 4,524.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 255,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,450,000 after purchasing an additional 250,400 shares during the period. AXA increased its holdings in shares of InterXion by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 22,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Highside Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InterXion during the 4th quarter worth about $10,966,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of InterXion by 5,040.9% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 528,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,322,000 after purchasing an additional 518,555 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of InterXion by 545.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 70,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 59,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

INXN has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of InterXion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InterXion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Shares of InterXion stock remained flat at $$77.41 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.66. InterXion Holding NV has a 12-month low of $64.29 and a 12-month high of $102.66. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.03, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.78.

InterXion Company Profile

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

