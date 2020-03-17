4,651 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Purchased by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,651 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Maxim Group raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Apple from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.73.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $242.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,111.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $303.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.