4,972 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Bought by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,972 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000. Apple comprises 1.5% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,917 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $466,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Madrona Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,116,000. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cascend Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Macquarie lowered Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.73.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $242.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,111.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.74. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

