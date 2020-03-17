50,692 Shares in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of Pacira Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,387,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,852,000 after buying an additional 235,735 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 40.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,327,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,519,000 after buying an additional 384,794 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 910,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,223,000 after buying an additional 118,291 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 385,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,458,000 after buying an additional 11,274 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,214,000 after buying an additional 7,801 shares during the period.

Get Pacira Biosciences alerts:

In other Pacira Biosciences news, CEO David M. Stack sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $1,067,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roy Winston acquired 2,500 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $30.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -107.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $51.35.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $122.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.04 million. Pacira Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PCRX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pacira Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Pacira Biosciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.