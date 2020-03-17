51,231 Shares in Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Acquired by 361 Capital LLC

361 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000. 361 Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Air Transport Services Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $479,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 191,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 47,450 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,570,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,312,000 after buying an additional 15,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATSG. TheStreet lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of ATSG stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.99. 9,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,238. Air Transport Services Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $25.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.30 million, a PE ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $403.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Quint O. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $69,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,611,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.