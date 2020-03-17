5,194 Shares in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Acquired by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BURL. Third Point LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,730,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 767,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,066,000 after acquiring an additional 71,445 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1,814.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 723,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,471,000 after acquiring an additional 685,244 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 687,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,842,000 after acquiring an additional 90,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1,177.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 552,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,936,000 after acquiring an additional 509,034 shares during the last quarter.

BURL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $239.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.29.

Burlington Stores stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $131.60. The stock had a trading volume of 499,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.26. Burlington Stores Inc has a 1-year low of $131.03 and a 1-year high of $250.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.47.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 151.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores Inc will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total transaction of $5,797,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 141,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,798,753.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

