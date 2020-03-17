53,519 Shares in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Purchased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 53,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,566,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,103,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $412,120,000 after acquiring an additional 521,591 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth $64,112,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,693,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,298,000 after acquiring an additional 70,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth $36,901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bruce M. Bodine purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $68,420.00. Also, CEO James Calvin O’rourke purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $298,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $259,140. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.45. Mosaic Co has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $28.99. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mosaic Co will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MOS shares. CIBC started coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.73.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

