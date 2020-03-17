54,946 Shares in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,946 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.13% of NBT Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NBT Bancorp by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 56.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.18. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.85.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $113.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.42%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

NBT Bancorp Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB).

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.