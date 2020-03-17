64,900 Shares in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) Bought by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 64,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Macerich by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at $1,337,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at $2,307,000. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 995,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,786,000 after purchasing an additional 16,060 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Macerich in a report on Sunday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Macerich in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Macerich from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Macerich currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.42.

Shares of Macerich stock traded down $1.60 on Tuesday, reaching $8.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,590,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,474,679. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.27. Macerich Co has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $44.73.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 10.44%. Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Macerich Co will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.81%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.75%.

In related news, insider Dana K. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.30 per share, for a total transaction of $233,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 53,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,615. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

