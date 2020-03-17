650,893 Shares in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Acquired by Maplelane Capital LLC

Maplelane Capital LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 650,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,467,000. DXC Technology comprises 0.7% of Maplelane Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Maplelane Capital LLC owned 0.26% of DXC Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in DXC Technology by 238.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 56,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 39,603 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in DXC Technology by 11.3% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 127,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in DXC Technology during the third quarter valued at about $1,485,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 8.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 815,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,055,000 after acquiring an additional 63,145 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,626,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DXC Technology stock traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $10.06. 4,426,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,448,001. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -1.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.10. DXC Technology Co has a one year low of $10.79 and a one year high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DXC Technology Co will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.07%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DXC shares. Moffett Nathanson raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $36.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

