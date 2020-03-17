65,843 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Bought by Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC

Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,967,000. Marathon Petroleum comprises about 1.1% of Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPC stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $20.30. 1,093,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,213,709. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.47 and a 200-day moving average of $57.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

MPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

