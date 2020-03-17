$66.46 Million in Sales Expected for Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) to report $66.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.75 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full-year sales of $220.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $187.92 million to $282.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $284.34 million, with estimates ranging from $250.82 million to $343.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jumia Technologies.

JMIA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James downgraded Jumia Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Renaissance Capital initiated coverage on Jumia Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $8,524,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 74,777.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 224,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 224,331 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 441.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 539,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 439,825 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JMIA opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.67. The company has a market cap of $190.96 million and a P/E ratio of -0.64. Jumia Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $49.77.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

