67,660 Shares in Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) Acquired by 361 Capital LLC

361 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 67,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000. 361 Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vericel as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VCEL shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Vericel from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of VCEL stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.19. 9,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,244. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average of $16.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Vericel Corp has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $19.95. The company has a market cap of $470.07 million, a PE ratio of -41.84 and a beta of 2.59.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Vericel had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Vericel’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vericel Corp will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

