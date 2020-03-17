6,860 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Acquired by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $240.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $316.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.08. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $235.00 and a twelve month high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.