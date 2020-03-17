$7.10 Million in Sales Expected for OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) will post sales of $7.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.71 million. OptimizeRx posted sales of $5.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full year sales of $33.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.59 million to $34.46 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $43.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 12.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $7.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 million.

OPRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its position in OptimizeRx by 612.5% during the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 245,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in OptimizeRx by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 238,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in OptimizeRx by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 10,278 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter worth $1,141,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in OptimizeRx by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 109,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 27,055 shares during the period. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. OptimizeRx has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $17.24. The firm has a market cap of $95.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average is $11.50.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

