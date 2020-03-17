80,006 Shares in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Purchased by Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 80,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,000. Alico comprises 3.8% of Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. owned 1.07% of Alico at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Alico by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Alico by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Alico by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Alico during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Alico by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALCO. ValuEngine raised shares of Alico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alico from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

ALCO stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.33. 1,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 2.33. Alico, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $38.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.98. The company has a market cap of $226.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

About Alico

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Water Resources and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruits for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which comprise contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

