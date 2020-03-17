84,550 Shares in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) Purchased by Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 84,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,000. Prestige Consumer Healthcare comprises about 0.2% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 197,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after buying an additional 121,162 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,455,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,510,000 after buying an additional 214,690 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE PBH traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.52. 1,462,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,447. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.86 and a beta of 0.88. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.10 and a 200-day moving average of $37.84.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $241.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.34 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PBH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

