8,488 Shares in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,000. Broadcom comprises about 0.4% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total transaction of $22,341,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 347,292 shares of company stock valued at $106,455,013 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO traded up $11.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.51. 5,378,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,462,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $293.19 and a 200 day moving average of $298.86. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $180.23 and a 12-month high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 51.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 19.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $380.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.91.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

