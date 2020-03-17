8,500 Shares in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Bought by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 775,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,352,000 after buying an additional 58,740 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $6,011,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $1,216,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 20,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 12,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Nordson news, Director Michael F. Hilton sold 17,436 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.02, for a total value of $2,981,904.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael F. Hilton sold 1,400 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total value of $229,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 197,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,366,577.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,256 shares of company stock valued at $6,537,509 over the last 90 days. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NDSN stock traded down $1.88 on Tuesday, hitting $100.83. The stock had a trading volume of 8,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,689. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.74. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $102.61 and a one year high of $180.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $494.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.96 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NDSN. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on shares of Nordson in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Nordson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Nordson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.17.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

