88,929 Shares in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) Bought by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 88,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,891,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4,838.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

Shares of PFG traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.33. 326,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,533. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $60.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.74.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS.

Principal Financial Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

