AAR (AIR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

AAR (NYSE:AIR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 24th. Analysts expect AAR to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. AAR has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 2.50-2.65 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.50-2.65 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.16 million. AAR had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 10.18%. AAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AAR to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AAR alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.91 and a 200 day moving average of $42.72. The stock has a market cap of $771.24 million, a P/E ratio of 153.02 and a beta of 1.33. AAR has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $52.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $522,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,714,922.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 9,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $444,014.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 493,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,670,075.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,560. Corporate insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.