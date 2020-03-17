Aave (LEND) Price Tops $0.0173 on Exchanges

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 17th. Over the last week, Aave has traded down 35.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Aave token can currently be purchased for $0.0173 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, IDEX, Alterdice and ABCC. Aave has a market capitalization of $22.47 million and $336,114.00 worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00055551 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000644 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00066716 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $210.37 or 0.03987905 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00039177 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006538 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00018405 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012586 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Aave Token Profile

Aave (LEND) is a token. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Aave’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io. Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aave

Aave can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, ABCC, BiteBTC, Kyber Network, Bibox, HitBTC, IDEX, Gate.io and Alterdice. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

