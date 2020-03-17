Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ABEO opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.79. Abeona Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $8.41. The firm has a market cap of $89.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, Director Stefano Buono acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 270,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABEO. HC Wainwright began coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

