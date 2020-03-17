Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Receives “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Johnson Rice lowered Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Abraxas Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Abraxas Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.00.

Shares of AXAS remained flat at $$0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,641,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,512. Abraxas Petroleum has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.33. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 million, a P/E ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.87.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 52.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,752 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 25,817 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 452.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 114,674 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 93,898 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 284.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,074 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 86,620 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Abraxas Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,254 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 82,012 shares in the last quarter. 36.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abraxas Petroleum

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

