Abyss Token (ABYSS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $345,352.00

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One Abyss Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bilaxy, HitBTC and BitForex. Abyss Token has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and $345,352.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Abyss Token has traded 41.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00056373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000638 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.53 or 0.04175622 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00067437 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00039630 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006714 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019370 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00013161 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Abyss Token Token Profile

Abyss Token (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a token. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,096,775 tokens. Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss. The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Hotbit, Indodax, DDEX, CoinPlace, BitForex, CoinExchange, CoinBene, Ethfinex, Bilaxy, ZBG, YoBit, Kyber Network, IDEX and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

