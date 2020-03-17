Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) Shares Purchased by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) by 80.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,662 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Acacia Communications were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Acacia Communications by 9.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,431,000 after buying an additional 42,623 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 35,394 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 766,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,114,000 after acquiring an additional 32,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIA traded down $3.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.32. 50,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,698. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.95 and its 200 day moving average is $66.62. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.38 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.08). Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $128.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.71 million. On average, analysts predict that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.79.

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

