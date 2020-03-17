Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Shares Sold by 361 Capital LLC

361 Capital LLC lessened its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,015 shares during the quarter. 361 Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AKR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 26,111 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 53,376 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,543 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,508,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,111,000 after purchasing an additional 110,287 shares during the period.

Shares of AKR stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.23. 17,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,153. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $29.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 82.27%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

In related news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 1,447 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $36,030.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,305.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 6,926 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $177,374.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

