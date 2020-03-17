Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.47% from the company’s current price.

ACN has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.43.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $5.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.71. 5,982,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,784,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.55. Accenture has a 1-year low of $143.51 and a 1-year high of $216.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total value of $149,996.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,518. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total transaction of $2,069,621.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,841.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

