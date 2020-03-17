AceD Market Cap Tops $27,954.91 (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. AceD has a total market capitalization of $27,954.91 and $18.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AceD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. During the last week, AceD has traded down 67.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000717 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00001304 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 65.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000205 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD Profile

AceD is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 10,994,321 coins and its circulating supply is 10,976,114 coins. AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin. AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AceD

AceD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

