AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million.

NASDAQ ACRX opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1.95. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $4.00.

ACRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.55.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

