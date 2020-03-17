AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at HC Wainwright

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) had its price target cut by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

Shares of ACRX opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.01. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $4.00.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million. Research analysts forecast that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,576 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 132,409 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,090,684 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 86,087 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 491,560 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 55,750 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 421,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 220,011 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $386,000. 23.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

