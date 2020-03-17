ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACM Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

ACMR traded up $2.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.38. 31,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,781. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ACM Research has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $51.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.72. The firm has a market cap of $373.56 million, a P/E ratio of 25.52 and a beta of -0.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the fourth quarter valued at $1,757,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in ACM Research by 122.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 29,776 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in ACM Research by 671.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in ACM Research during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in ACM Research during the fourth quarter valued at $1,945,000. 18.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

